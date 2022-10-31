Mayor Raleigh York Jr.

Mayor Raleigh York Jr. (center) celebrates the record donation at Winding Creek Golf Course with Milford Miller and Jatana Marlowe, who have served as chairperson for several local boards past and present, many of which have received funding from the Mayor’s Cup.

 Photo by Daniel Kennedy

THOMASVILLE — Each year around this time, Mayor Raleigh York Jr. brings excellent news to one fortunate charitable cause in Thomasville in advance of the holidays.

This year, that organization is Habitat for Humanity of Thomasville. The mayor awarded a check for $18,015 to the group responsible for providing homes to many of the community’s families.

