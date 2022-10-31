THOMASVILLE — Each year around this time, Mayor Raleigh York Jr. brings excellent news to one fortunate charitable cause in Thomasville in advance of the holidays.
This year, that organization is Habitat for Humanity of Thomasville. The mayor awarded a check for $18,015 to the group responsible for providing homes to many of the community’s families.
Following the completion of the Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament in October, the city’s top official announced the recipient of the largest award in the history of the event.
“This was by far the most successful Mayor’s Cup that this city has ever seen,” York said. “This will go to bless a family, or maybe more than one family, through the Habitat program here in Thomasville.”
York presented the check at Winding Creek Golf Course last week to representatives from Habitat for Humanity who were on hand. The Mayor’s Cup, a charity golf tournament held annually to benefit a local non-profit organization of York’s choosing, once again brought dozens of teams of golfers to the course in October. Each team that participated played a hand in contributing to the success of a group that has demonstrated a lofty level of service in the community.
Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit housing organization working in local communities across all 50 states and in more than 70 countries around the world. Habitat’s vision, according to its website, is to build a world in which everyone has a decent place to live. Habitat works toward this vision by building and improving homes in partnership with individuals and families in need of a decent and affordable place to live.
York said it was a slam dunk to get involved with helping Habitat, expressing his delight to play a part in sustaining offerings to locals.
“It’s all about these nonprofits when we do these Mayor’s Cup tournaments,” York said. “What makes all that happen are the volunteers and those that come and play and participate. Golf is a serious thing for a lot of people, but this is a day they can come out, have a good time and raise a lot of money for a worthy cause.
“We’re thankful that we’re able to do this with Habitat this year, to raise a lot of money for their [organization].”
