I’m going to make a confession here, and I hope I don’t get run through with a lightsaber for my heresy, but here it is. I’m not a “Star Wars” fan (audible gasp). I know. I know. But the fantasy/science fiction genre never appealed to me. I do, however, have a figure of Cassian Andor on my desk that I look at every day. It was gifted to me by a co-worker who gave each of the library staff a character to represent their personality traits. Cassian makes decisions based on his gut instincts, is a scrappy and resourceful fighter, is able to keep a cool head under fire and complete his mission with a minimum of resources, and eventually rises to the position of captain in the Rebel Alliance intelligence network, but is ultimately a martyr to the greater good, hoping someday his sacrifice will be worth it. Right. There you have it. It made my heart smile to be associated with Cassian, although I’d rather not have to die in the process, even if it is for the greater good.
“Star Wars” changed the landscape of movie making when it was released in 1977. Prior to its release, movies were story-themed human dramas full of conflict and irony. The $11 million special-effects production of “Star Wars” blasted its way onto the movie landscape, netting worldwide revenues of $775 million U.S. dollars. Special effects hadn’t changed much in 25 years, but the advent of “Star Wars” revolutionized the filmmaking industry with stunning visual and audio techniques still in use. The string of special-effects movies to follow transformed the industry. “Star Wars” has long since been passed up in box-office-dollars (“Avatar” grossed $2,923,706,026 in 2009), but has a longstanding loyal fan base, with conventions annually around the world drawing thousands of fans. The 2017 “Star Wars” celebration in Orlando drew more than 70,000 people. UNCW offers an ENG 190 class listing “Star Wars,” and I have a co-worker who incorporated “The Throne Room” theme song into their wedding ceremony.
