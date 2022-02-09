DAVIDSON COUNTY — Though lacking unanimity this month, the Davidson County Schools Board of Education voted 4-1 to renew requirements for face coverings on school property for at least another 30 days.
After a recommendation by Superintendent Emily Lipe and further discussion by board members, DCS will again mandate its staff and students to keep the masks, thanks in part to the county’s elevated counts compared to the state. Data from Jan. 28 through Feb. 4 indicated that the number of students and staff affected by COVID-19 had dropped from the week prior.
Lipe specified that her recommendation was based largely on CDC requirements.
“Whereas the quarantine regulations are the same, what is different in a mask-required district is the requirements for contact tracing,” Lipe said. “That directly impacts quarantining. So I’ll point out to you that with 136 students identified as positive, we had 60 students listed as close contacts. This also includes athletics. Only 22 students in the district were required to quarantine as a result of exposure at school.”
That number was down from the week before, when DCS had 56 who were required to quarantine. Nine staff members tested positive for COVID-19, and five were required to quarantine.
Going back further, the numbers were even higher. Despite being out of school several times for inclement weather and the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, 640 students tested positive and 233 were required to quarantine from Jan. 7-21.
“I think that you can see in each collection period, the numbers are definitely headed in the right direction,” Lipe said. “I want to make it very clear that the CDC does require contact tracing in schools. The only difference in mask-required and mask-optional districts is how that contact tracing then results in students that must stay home because of an exposure.”
Though the case numbers continue to move in the right direction, Lipe encouraged the board to examine a larger sample from North Carolina counties that are faring better. A total of 41,640 Davidson County residents had reported positive since the start of the pandemic as of Feb. 9, which equates to roughly 25% of the total population.
In North Carolina, 2.5 million of the state’s 10.5 million residents have reportedly had COVID-19, or roughly 23.8%.
“Our positivity rate is still, I think we could agree, significantly higher than the state in Davidson County,” Lipe said. “It would be my recommendation that until we continue to see numbers decrease like they have been, and because of the requirements to contact trace … to continue to be a mask-required district.
“Now if the CDC changes those requirements, I would have a different recommendation.”
Christy Jones cast the dissenting vote. She offered her personal experience with having to watch her child with special needs be sent home as an asymptomatic close contact, saying she is sympathetic to the concerns of board members who argue mask-optional would send more kids home.
She added, however, that the attitudes toward mask-optional schools are changing on both sides of the aisle.
“All over the country, a lot of the governors — Democrat and Republican alike — are saying enough is enough,” Jones said.
Fellow board members Ashley Carroll and Kristie Bonnett contended that the need to keep students in school was sufficient enough reason for vote to continue as a mask-required district. The gap in learning is growing wider, Carroll said, for those who miss time due to quarantine.
“We have to keep them learning and we have to keep moving forward because we’re so far behind from where we’ve been,” Carroll said. “Keeping them at home, even if it’s for five days, it’s stressful for kids.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
