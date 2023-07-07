THOMASVILLE — A man is accused of assaulting a woman, then a man who tried to stop him, and stealing a motorcycle, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said.
A sheriff’s office deputy went to Wright Road in the Thomasville area on Friday after a report of an armed person. The deputy was flagged down by a woman in a car who had called in the report, and she said that Hunter Alexander Spencer, 18, was fighting with a man who had stepped in to stop Spencer assaulting her, the sheriff’s office said.
When the deputy got to the house, Spencer was no longer there. The man he had fought with had visible injuries and reported that Spencer had taken keys to his motorcycle and left, the sheriff’s office said.
Following the investigation, charges were sought for felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor assault on a female.
On Sunday, Spencer was found in Davidson County and served the warrants. He was denied bond on the assault charge because of its domestic nature. Bond was set at $100,000 secured on the other charges.
