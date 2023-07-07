THOMASVILLE — A man is accused of assaulting a woman, then a man who tried to stop him, and stealing a motorcycle, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said.

A sheriff’s office deputy went to Wright Road in the Thomasville area on Friday after a report of an armed person. The deputy was flagged down by a woman in a car who had called in the report, and she said that Hunter Alexander Spencer, 18, was fighting with a man who had stepped in to stop Spencer assaulting her, the sheriff’s office said.