DENTON — Davidson County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot and killed a 59-year-old man last week after he shot an officer.

Deputies went to a residence on M H Drive in Denton about 9:30 p.m. on May 31 after a report of gunshots being fired into it, injuring one person. When they arrived, the suspect, who was later identified as Gideon Macon, fired multiple shots at them, one of them striking a member of the sheriff’s office Special Emergency Response Team, the sheriff’s office said.