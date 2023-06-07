DENTON — Davidson County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot and killed a 59-year-old man last week after he shot an officer.
Deputies went to a residence on M H Drive in Denton about 9:30 p.m. on May 31 after a report of gunshots being fired into it, injuring one person. When they arrived, the suspect, who was later identified as Gideon Macon, fired multiple shots at them, one of them striking a member of the sheriff’s office Special Emergency Response Team, the sheriff’s office said.
That officer was flown to a local hospital where he received medical attention. He is expected to recover, the sheriff’s office said.
The victim had injuries that were described as not life-threatening and was taken to a local hospital, treated and released.
Multiple law enforcement agencies sent officers to help, including the Denton Police Department, State Highway Patrol air and ground units, the Lexington and Thomasville police departments, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department air unit, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.
Macon continued to fire multiple shots at officers as he attempted to elude them by changing locations several times over several hours, the sheriff’s office said.
Eventually deputies shot Macon, and he was declared dead at the scene of the shooting. The person inside the residence who was shot before deputies arrived had injuries that were described as not life-threatening and was taken to a local hospital, treated and released.
The shooting is being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation, which is standard when an officer shoots someone. No more information is being released at this time, the sheriff’s office said.
