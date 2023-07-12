THOMASVILLE — A Lexington man was killed Monday evening by his own pickup truck after he had gotten out and it rolled down a Thomasville street and struck another vehicle.
Lester Eugene Bean, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck, which happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Church Street, the Thomasville Police Department said.
Investigators say Bean had parked and got out of his 1992 Ford pickup on the side of Church Street when it began to roll forward.
Bean tried to open the driver’s door and get back in to stop it but could not. The pickup continued forward, crossing the street and striking a parked, unoccupied 2010 GMC Yukon.
Bean was pinned between the two vehicles, according to Thomasville police.
