RANDOLPH COUNTY — A man who had been reported missing from Thomasville on Tuesday was found dead Friday morning in a car that veered into a creek off a roadway in Sophia.
Steven Paul Soles, 36, who had been reported missing to the Thomasville Police Department, was found at approximately 10:20 a.m. after a caller saw a gray Nissan upside down in Caraway Creek on Caraway Mountain Road.
The N.C. State Highway Patrol and Randolph County Sheriff’s Office determined that the vehicle plate matched the car Soles had last been seen in and was part of the missing person report issued by Thomasville police.
After the body was extricated from the car, it was confirmed to be Soles, the sheriff’s office reports.
Soles was last reported seen in a 2015 gray Nissan Versa at 7 p.m. Tuesday on National Highway at Turner Street, according to Thomasville police.
