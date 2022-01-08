THOMASVILLE — A Thomasville man has been accused of setting fire to a residence while someone was inside of it last week.
Thomasville Police Department arrested Jason Ray Weeks, 48, of the 700 block of Kahler Street, Thomasville on felony charges of first-degree arson and attempted murder.
Just before 6:10 p.m. on Jan. 5, Thomasville Fire Department units responded to the Kahler Street location after reports of a structure fire at a duplex apartment.
A man who was in one of the apartments later told police that he smelled and saw smoke but initially was not able to get out of the apartment because Weeks was holding the door shut and yelling, “You’re going to die,” according to a Thomasville Police Department press release.
The apartments were engulfed in flames when TPD firefighters arrived. Weeks was still there. When approached by firefighters, Weeks tried to run into the burning apartment, but firefighters intervened, police said.
Weeks then ran toward Salem Street, and police officers found him running north in the 700 block of Salem Street. After a brief chase, Weeks was apprehended by police and placed under arrest.
Weeks was placed in the Davidson County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 16.
