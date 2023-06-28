DAVIDSON COUNTY — A Thomasville man driving a stolen car has been arrested in connection with break-ins earlier this month in which other Thomasville residents also have been charged, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Robert Blake Maxwell, 32, of Johnstontown Road, was arrested on Monday at a convenience store after a joint investigation by the Thomasville Police Department and the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. At the time of his arrest, he was driving a 1992 Honda Civic that had been reported stolen in High Point.