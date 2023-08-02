THONWS-08-05-23 BIZ OF MONTH.jpg

Major Aesthetics has made improvements with new paint on the exterior and interior along with replacement of broken windows. They have new signage and all-new electrical.

 SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

THOMASVILLE — Major Aesthetics, 100 E. Main St., Thomasville, has been named August Business of the Month by the Thomasville Beautification Committee.

Major Aesthetics offers window tinting as well as auto detailing and ceramic coatings. The business is owned by Matthew Major.