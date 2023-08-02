THOMASVILLE — Major Aesthetics, 100 E. Main St., Thomasville, has been named August Business of the Month by the Thomasville Beautification Committee.
Major Aesthetics offers window tinting as well as auto detailing and ceramic coatings. The business is owned by Matthew Major.
According to the committee, the establishment has made improvements with new paint on the exterior and interior along with replacement of broken windows. They have new signage and all-new electrical.
Major Aesthetics is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday by appointment only. For more information, call 336-884-2744
The Beautification Committee supports the enhancement of buildings and grounds through the Business of the Month program. The program recognizes businesses that work to improve the interior, exterior and grounds of the business.
