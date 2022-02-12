THOMASVILLE — The Thomasville Fire Department and other fire departments across the region are mourning the loss of a longtime firefighter and leader.
Thomasville Fire Department Battalion Chief Mark Holt, 50, a Thomasville native, died at his home last Wednesday after suffering a medical emergency. Holt served as a battalion chief for Thomasville Fire and Rescue and was assigned to B-shift.
Holt began his career as a volunteer junior firefighter with the Fair Grove Fire Department. He progressed through the ranks at Fair Grove, serving as deputy chief for several years.
Holt served his community, through his roles at Fair Grove, for about 26 years. Holt joined the Thomasville Fire Department in 1999. He advanced through the ranks and was most recently promoted to battalion chief in May 2021.
Holt served on various committees within the fire service.
“The city of Thomasville, city of Thomasville Fire Department and the Fair Grove Fire Department lost a great firefighter, public servant and most of all a tremendous person,” said Jason Myers, interim chief of the Thomasville Fire Department.
Processionals were held Saturday through Thomasville as part of Holt’s funeral service.
— Staff report
