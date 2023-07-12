THOMASVILLE – Kim Warrick never seriously considered working anywhere else once she arrived at East Davidson in 1997.
And after spending 27 years as an employee, along with being an alum and former athlete wearing the black and gold, Warrick is a Golden Eagle through and through.
She retired from Davidson County Schools on July 1 and for the first time in several decades won't be around to help lead the East athletic department or coach volleyball.
"It's going to be different, that's for sure," Warrick said. "But it was time for me to be done. When I got to East I knew that's where I was supposed to be, and I never thought about leaving. I tried to do the things I could to improve East. It's always been home."
Warrick, a 1988 East grad and former volleyball, basketball and softball standout who scored 1,000 points in her basketball career, started as a young teacher at Thomasville Senior High.
But when a physical education position opened at East, she jumped at the chance.
Warrick, whose maiden name is Tobin, took over the volleyball program in the fall of '97 and oversaw it until last season, making her 27 consecutive years as a head coach one of the longest in county history. She was named Central Carolina Conference Coach of the Year four times.
For the past 11 years, she has served as the AD or shared those duties with someone else.
"One of the things I've always liked about East Davidson is they hire East Davidson people back to work," Warrick said. "When you do that, that keeps traditions in place, things are fun for the school. Not only did I go there, but my kids went there. It's just a good school with good people."
Warrick was reflective on her retirement.
"Right now I am going to take a break because AD hours have been long," she said. "I will miss some things, especially Friday night football games and my PE department at East. Some people that were really important to me and helped me were Cathi Smith, Danny Ward, Danny Palmer, Greg Fowler and Bryan Lingerfelt. I am very appreciative of them."
Ryan McClamrock, who shared AD duties with Warrick, will assume all responsibilities and Kevin Wallace will be the new volleyball coach.
