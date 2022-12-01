DAVIDSON COUNTY — As he departed the Davidson County Commissioners’ board room for the final time as a board member, Don Truell did so with the praise and adulation of his fellow board members, all of whom stated their appreciation this week.

The longtime commissioner and former Thomasville police chief said an emotional farewell to the board he served for 20 years. Truell leaves office after finishing seventh this May in an 11-person Republican primary race for four commissioner seats. That election was held amid tailwinds from a pandemic-related controversy that focused on discussions on the validity of masks and vaccines.

