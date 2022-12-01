DAVIDSON COUNTY — As he departed the Davidson County Commissioners’ board room for the final time as a board member, Don Truell did so with the praise and adulation of his fellow board members, all of whom stated their appreciation this week.
The longtime commissioner and former Thomasville police chief said an emotional farewell to the board he served for 20 years. Truell leaves office after finishing seventh this May in an 11-person Republican primary race for four commissioner seats. That election was held amid tailwinds from a pandemic-related controversy that focused on discussions on the validity of masks and vaccines.
In leaving the office much the way Commissioner Karen Watford described his service, Truell was credited with a dignified tenure marked by his commitment to county residents.
“It’s been an incredible journey,” Truell said. “This hasn’t been a job for me. It’s something that I enjoy, and I’m going to miss everybody. … I look back over the 20 years, and I’ve met so many people that mean so much to me.”
Truell retired after 15 years as chief of Thomasville Police, serving from 1980 to 1994 before being elected as a city councilman in 1995. He served in that capacity until 1997, when he was elected as mayor, a seat he held until 1999.
His longest stint in office came as county commissioner, a role he held for more than 20 years, from 2002 to 2022. The past two decades have seen him work with numerous fellow commissioners and department heads, three county managers and a number of high-ranking staff members that hold Truell in high regard.
Commissioner Karen Watford thanked Truell for being a mentor and lauded the “many wonderful things” he had done for county residents “with a calm, quiet love for the office.” Commissioner Todd Yates likewise commended him for his willingness to teach younger members of the board, including himself, how to best serve the county.
“As a fellow commissioner, you’ve been invaluable with what you’ve taught me,” Yates said to Truell at the meeting. “But I want to say thank you from the citizens because they don’t know what you’ve done. You will be surely missed because your knowledge is not replaceable.”
That prevailing sentiment was echoed by the man who served longer with Truell than anyone else as a county commissioner. Commissioner Fred McClure called his friend a “steady hand” and offered his appreciation for their time together on the board.
“We have built seven schools, a courthouse twice and multiple other things … and we did every bit of that with no tax increase,” McClure said. “We did every bit of that with multiple boards, which shows a remarkable power of adjustment. [I’ve been impressed with] the use of his facilities to mentor other folks as they come aboard.”
The current board presented him with a proclamation honoring his service at Tuesday’s meeting, recognizing many of his achievements. That lengthy list includes, among several other honors during his time in office, being commissioned as a Kentucky colonel in 1976 by then-Kentucky Gov. Julian Carroll and receiving the Order of the Longleaf Pine from North Carolina Gov. Mike Easley in 2005.
Board Chairman Steve Shell concluded his remarks with a nod to Truell’s steadfastness and the trustworthy way in which he conducted business.
“It’s very rare that you can meet a person that’s the same today as they were over 40 years ago,” Shell said. “The one thing I can put at Don’s door is that if Don Truell told you something, you can carry it to the bank.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
