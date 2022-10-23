Operation Green Light

 File photo

THOMASVILLE — Special attention has been paid this month to the military community by Thomasville and Davidson County government agencies, as they attempt to cast a light on the needs of those who served the country.

Both Thomasville City Council and Davidson County Board of Commissioners passed resolutions this month in support of Operation Green Light, an initiative that calls for lighting city and county buildings green from November 7-13. These local governments are calling on individuals to join them in displaying a green light in the window of their residence or place of business.

