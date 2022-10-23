THOMASVILLE — Special attention has been paid this month to the military community by Thomasville and Davidson County government agencies, as they attempt to cast a light on the needs of those who served the country.
Both Thomasville City Council and Davidson County Board of Commissioners passed resolutions this month in support of Operation Green Light, an initiative that calls for lighting city and county buildings green from November 7-13. These local governments are calling on individuals to join them in displaying a green light in the window of their residence or place of business.
Commissioner James Shores was on hand to present Thomasville City Council with information on the project, as well as a few words regarding his service at the October meeting. Shores served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was in Desert Shield/Desert Storm and Operation Restore Hope in Somalia. He is currently a patrol supervisor with Thomasville Police Department.
The commissioner said that a measure to support Operation Green Light would be a measure in support of nearly 9,000 veterans in Davidson County.
Councilman Doug Hunt presented a proclamation to Shores and those in attendance, exchanging a handshake and offering praise for Shores’ service. In the process of making the presentation, Hunt recited several details regarding the reported 200,000 U.S. service members who rejoin their communities each year.
“Studies indicate that between 44-72% of all active military service members experience levels of high stress during transition from military to civilian environment,” Hunt said. “They are at a higher risk of suicide during that first year of leaving military service.”
Commissioner Fred McClure echoed these thoughts at the first regular meeting of commissioners this month in Davidson County. He and Shores read aloud the board’s own recognition of veterans and support of Operation Green Light.
Chairman Steve Shell offered an explanation of why those two men were selected to present the proclamation, praising their commitment to military service men and women, their families and those in Davidson County.
“We’re honored to have Commissioner McClure and Commissioner Shores on [the board],” Shell said. “We’re proud to have both veterans on our board and felt it right to have both read these proclamations [for Operation Green Light].”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
