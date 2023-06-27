THONWS-06-28-23 FLOWER SHOP.jpg

John Herron, right, has partnered with Thomasville artist Nathalie Tremblay to show her large canvas photographs in his downtown flower shop.

 SPECIAL | PMG

THOMASVILLE — John Herron has been the maestro of floral art for 29 years at his Herron House Flowers in downtown Thomasville.

While his shop is business, it’s also a canvas for Herron, who creates elaborate floral arrangements. It’s no surprise, then, that he reached out to another Chair City artist to offer her a chance to show her work in his Main street flower shop. Now when customers enter Herron’s store they will be greeted not only with his handmade arrangements, wreaths and potted plants, they can view Nathalie Tremblay’s photography.