THOMASVILLE — A leader in a local branch of a national investment management firm traveled to Washington, D.C., recently to meet with legislators and advocate for issues affecting investors and business owners.

Anne Maus, senior branch office administrator of the Thomasville branch of Edward Jones, recently traveled to Washington, D.C., and met with U.S. Sens. Ted Budd and Thom Tillis and U.S. Reps. Greg Murphy, Kathy Manning, Dan Bishop, Patrick McHenry, Virginia Foxx, Alma Adams and Wiley Nickel to advocate for issues important to individual investors and business owners.