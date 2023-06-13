THOMASVILLE — A leader in a local branch of a national investment management firm traveled to Washington, D.C., recently to meet with legislators and advocate for issues affecting investors and business owners.
Anne Maus, senior branch office administrator of the Thomasville branch of Edward Jones, recently traveled to Washington, D.C., and met with U.S. Sens. Ted Budd and Thom Tillis and U.S. Reps. Greg Murphy, Kathy Manning, Dan Bishop, Patrick McHenry, Virginia Foxx, Alma Adams and Wiley Nickel to advocate for issues important to individual investors and business owners.
Maus serves as the state chair of the Grassroots Task Force, a volunteer group of more than 100 Edward Jones financial advisers and branch office administrators from all 50 states. They are dedicated to voicing the perspective of individual investors to state and federal lawmakers.
The Task Force, now in its 38th year, remains the securities industry’s only volunteer advocacy organization that travels to Washington each year to meet with federal lawmakers.
The theme for this year’s meetings was “Growing our Impact.” Priority topics addressed with lawmakers included expanding financial education for high schoolers and building financial security for pre-retirees and retirees.
Among the highlights, the task force chairs advocated for making financial education more accessible to young people. They also presented results from a recent survey that highlights the financial impact of unexpected life events. The study showed that 81% of women and 69% of men have experienced, during their retirement, an event such as death of a family member or friend, health issues or a significant financial setback. They also recognized the work behind the passage of the Secure 2.0 Act, which allows employers to consider student loan payments as elective retirement contributions for the purpose of making employees eligible for matching contributions.
