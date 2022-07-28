THOMASVILLE — A program more than two decades in the making is now yielding the fruit of financial freedom for residents of Thomasville.
Andrea Johnson, a 1993 graduate of Thomasville High School, has seen a vision of empowering people in her community give way to programs like the one she hosted last week at her alma mater. On Saturday, Johnson’s nonprofit BRIDGE hosted a financial empowerment block party for teens and young adults inside the Thomasville High School cafeteria.
Participants learned how to earn a living doing what they love, building a budget and credit, getting started early in investing, as well as how to procure thousands of dollars in scholarships for college.
“I know what it’s like … going through what I’d gone through, going through trials and tribulations,” Johnson said. “Several people have told me, ‘I wish I had known someone like you when I was young.’ The truth is, I wish I had known someone like me when I was young, too.”
While living in the Raleigh-Durham area, Johnson decided she wanted to create an outlet for residents of Thomasville to learn tools she had to master without the assistance of others who could expertly walk her through a path to financial freedom. Johnson said that smaller towns in the Triangle like Wake Forest and Wendell reminded her then of her hometown. She moved back to Thomasville in 2002, at which time she created A&J Consulting Services.
“In thinking about where I could leverage my skill set, I was growing the consulting business and came back to [Thomasville] and was working at the Tom A. Finch YMCA with different youth programs,” Johnson said. “Both businesses were conceived at the same time … but I leveraged BRIDGE to provide those services to organizations that may not have the budget for my services, the books, materials and the training.”
Johnson partnered with Thomasville City Schools, North Carolina A&T, Winston-Salem State, Communities in Schools and other organizations to create a gateway to information and a network for disadvantaged students. A&J Consulting Services is the for-profit arm of Johnson’s organization. It has existed for 20 years and gave birth to BRIDGE, the nonprofit organization.
The program is an acronym representing its mission of Building Resources in Disadvantaged Groups Through Economics and Empowerment, namely to serve as a gateway of information and resources to people who may be in disadvantaged positions as a result of race, gender or socioeconomic status. According to Johnson, BRIDGE is committed to financial empowerment and bringing resources into the community.
BRIDGE provides a variety of financial empowerment services including scholarships, seminars on financial literacy and entrepreneurship to the Thomasville community and surrounding areas.
