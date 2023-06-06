THONWS-06-07-23 CHURCHES.jpg

Memorial UMC in Thomasville is one of three UMC churches in Davidson County that have become Lighthouse churches, which are churches welcoming anyone whose church has closed or disaffiliated over a growing rift concerning LGBTQ+ issues. Pictured are the Rev. Rodney Denton, minister of youth and young adults, the Rev. Danny Leonard, senior minister, and the Rev. Lynda Hepler, minister of children and families.

 SPECIAL | THOMASVILLE TIMES

THOMASVILLE — United Methodist churches across the country are undergoing a historic transformation as many — including 19 in Davidson County — have requested to leave the denomination, while other churches that are staying seek to draw those left without a church.

Davidson County United Methodist churches have been part of the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church. The 19 leaving the conference are divided between two Methodist districts.