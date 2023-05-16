Area students named to Greensboro College dean’s list
TRIAD — Several area students were named to the Greensboro College Dean’s List for the spring semester.
Updated: May 16, 2023 @ 8:18 pm
To make the list, a student must have a 3.5 grade-point average or better for the semester while having taken at least half of their course credit hours at Greensboro College’s main campus.
Students from High Point making the list include Arabella Mason, Brasco van Niekerk, Connor Spesock, Enari Mitchell and Marcel Bailey.
Students from Archdale making the list include Brett Gillespie and Zackery Crites.
Students from Thomasville making the list include Griffin Powell, Ivy Ray and Jonathan Climaco.
Students from Jamestown making the list include Arturo Campos, Brent Norfleet and Rodney Scott.
Thomasville student named to Bob Jones dean’s list
THOMASVILLE — Jonathan Millar, a freshman humanities major from Thomasville, was among about 800 Bob Jones University students named to the spring 2023 dean’s list. The list recognizes students who earn a 3.0-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
The college is located in Greenville, South Carolina.
