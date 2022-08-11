THOMASVILLE — A husband and wife in Thomasville have set the city abuzz with a series of new murals in the downtown area of the Chair City.
Jeff Beck has been painting murals in different cities around the Piedmont and Virginia for nine years. He and his wife, Adrienne Lortie, moved back to Thomasville two years ago. While serving on the PACE Downtown Thomasville board, they discussed the design of several new murals and recently completed three giant paintings of local pollinators, all warm weather invigorators.
Three businesses were provided options of which theme they wanted to see on the side of their buildings. The Alibi, a taproom at 28 Salem St.; Communities in Schools at 19 E Guilford St.; and Misty’s Cakes and Bakery at 809 Randolph St. each saw their buildings transformed with renderings of a honeybee, hummingbird and butterfly, respectively.
“One of the main goals was to increase foot traffic around downtown and to some local businesses,” Beck said. “We created the hashtag #tvillemurals so when people took photos or selfies with the murals, we could kind of follow the project online and post the pictures to our social media page. We decided to maybe change them out every few months or so to keep the project fresh.”
Their craftsmanship hasn’t gone unnoticed by area residents, other businesses and commissioners whose responsibility is to bring people to Thomasville. Cameron Marsden, director of tourism in Thomasville, said that her organization was excited to sponsor the work of Beck and Lortie, whose idea it was to make pollinators the featured attraction.
“Tourism is a proud sponsor of this project Jeff and Adrienne have created,” Marsden said. “Thomasville has so many talented artists and a number of fun murals throughout town; these colorful and unique additions now make Thomasville a tourist destination for murals. Come take a selfie or group photo in front of one of Thomasville’s many murals and leave with fond memories and one-of-a-kind pictures to cherish.”
Beck will continue looking for sponsors to back the projects and new walls to paint. The idea of changing out the murals at least twice a year is to ensure there is always something new to attract folks to town and bring folks outdoors.
Beck hopes to involve other local artists in the mural project. He and Lortie were pleased to be the initiators of the project, and their experience is invaluable to jumpstarting what they hope is a lasting venture. Ideally, Beck says, their original efforts will give rise to more local artists plying their trades.
“I’ve researched a lot of cities with mural projects,” Beck said. “It’s not the answer for everything, but it does sort of help jumpstart people getting interested in downtown.”
Lortie has been painting murals for two years now and is a volunteer on the PACE design committee. Both she and Beck own a business called Heal-thy Self which provides access to healing tools such as crystals, sages, jewelry, candles and various apothecary items all handmade in Thomasville.
