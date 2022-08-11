THOMASVILLE — A husband and wife in Thomasville have set the city abuzz with a series of new murals in the downtown area of the Chair City.

Jeff Beck has been painting murals in different cities around the Piedmont and Virginia for nine years. He and his wife, Adrienne Lortie, moved back to Thomasville two years ago. While serving on the PACE Downtown Thomasville board, they discussed the design of several new murals and recently completed three giant paintings of local pollinators, all warm weather invigorators.

