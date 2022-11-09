THOMASVILLE — East Davidson fought to keep its playoff run going. But the breaks just didn’t go its way.
The ninth-seeded Golden Eagles fell behind in the first half and couldn’t quite recover in falling 4-1 against 17th-seeded Lincoln Charter this week at Brown Middle in the third round of the NCHSAA 2A West boys soccer playoffs.
“I thought we played well at times,” East coach Jordan Beck said on Monday. “They had a good 10 minutes to really start everything off. They came after it pretty quick, pretty fast.
“They had a big result against really tough competition last game, and I think they brought that confidence with them. But I’m extraordinarily proud of every one of my guys. I have no issues with how they played.”
Jair Paniagua scored on a header off a corner kick by Ethan Campbell-Young in the 67th minute for the Golden Eagles (19-4-1), who reached the third round of the state playoffs for the first time since 2008.
That brought East, coming off a road win against eighth-seeded Shelby in the second round, within 3-1 and keyed a late surge. But Lincoln Charter (12-9-1) sealed the result with a score in the 74th minute.
“After you have a season like these kids had, it’s: How do you respond when things aren’t going our way?” Beck said. “They responded tonight. They didn’t give up, they played under pressure. I wouldn’t change it — I liked their response. Obviously not the result, but that’s the game. That’s kind of why we love it.”
East created a number of scoring chances early — including firing a shot off the goal frame in the 11th minute that would’ve given it the lead. And it threatened again in the 19th minute with a run behind the defense that would’ve evened the match.
But Lincoln Charter — which has won all three of its matches on the road, including beating top-seeded Pine Lake Prep in the second round — netted scores in the 19th minute on a header off a corner kick and again in the 27th minute on a shot from the right side to lead 2-0 into halftime.
“It’s a game of inches,” Beck said. “A shot off the post for us, one step too many on a couple takes and that’s it. It’s a game of inches — that’s how it is.”
Lincoln Charter, which will visit fifth-seeded Newton-Conover in the regional semifinals, tacked on another score in the 53rd minute to lead 3-0 before the Golden Eagles broke through in the waning minutes. Lincoln Charter finished with a 16-12 edge in shots for the match.
Zachary Tooley made nine saves in goal for East, which went 12-0 in Central Carolina Conference play and captured the program’s first conference title.
Seniors Gerardo Montelango, Justin Banegas, Luis Lopez, Matthew Campbell-Young, Moses Aguilera, Luke Burleson, Mason Hilbourn, Paniagua, Brandon Sifuentes, Logan Cribb and Jonathan Canales concluded their high school careers.
“It’s been a phenomenal season,” Beck said. “I wouldn’t change it, except maybe this game. But I wouldn’t change much. As a coach, I have the opportunity to coach some of the best kids — not just soccer players.
“Yes, we have talent. Yes, they’re strong. Yes, they’re good. Yes, they’re fast. Yes, they’re technical on the ball. But I get the opportunity to coach some of the best kids around. They’re just good kids.”
