THOMASVILLE — It was a contrast of styles Friday night in a battle of neighboring rivals.
Host East Davidson wanted to be physical and control time of possession, while Ledford preferred a quick-strike approach with its high-octane offense. In the end, the Panthers simply had too many playmakers, turning a tight game at intermission into a 44-14 rout.
Senior quarterback Nate Carr rushed for two scores and threw for two more in guiding LHS to the non conference victory and a 4-0 start to the year. Cameron Walker hauled in both TD passes, including a momentum altering 70-yard strike in the closing seconds of the first half.
Ledford head coach Chris Doby thought the final tally was not indicative of the type of game it was. His club was ahead by just a score late in the first half, before Walker’s big play gave the Panthers a wave of momentum they would ride throughout the second half.
“This game was definitely a lot closer than that final score says,” Doby said. “They were a physical ball club and came to play. They came out and smashed us in the mouth and we accepted it a little bit. They played physical first half and we didn’t play physical back. At halftime, we challenged our team and said they needed to play more physical. I thought we did a much better job second half of being more physical and that allowed us to have more success.”
After the defense forced a fumble and Walker made the recovery on the opening series, the Panthers needed just three plays to cover the 54 yards in front of them. On third down, Carr lofted a ball to the sideline that Walker secured in stride. He stayed in bounds and won the foot race to the end zone. The PAT failed leaving it 6-0 early.
The teams would trade punts, before East went on a clock-chewing drive that had a little bit of everything in the second quarter. The 14-play march took nine minutes off the clock with Ledford having to deal with a steady dose of Brogan Hill and Josiah Allred.
The Eagles (2-2) made it down to the 15, where a costly delay of game penalty backed them up five yards. When the next snap lost them two more, East attempted its first pass of the game. It was a decision EDHS head coach Vance Hanner wished he could take back.
Hill tried a pass over the middle, but it was intercepted by Kam White. The senior turned on the jets and dashed 93 yards the other way. A successful two-point conversion provided a 14-point cushion, instead of what could have been a potential lead for the Eagles.
“I think I made a bad call,” said Hanner. “We were running it down their throat right there and then we threw it after the delay of game. It could have been tied at halftime and I hurt us right there.”
To East’s credit, they quickly put it behind them to get back in the game.
In just over two minutes, they were finding the end zone themselves to make it a one-score game again. Hill thought he had a TD run on a 39-yard jaunt, but he was tripped up at the 2. His number was called again a play later and surged in for the score.
The Eagles were suddenly a touchdown off the pace and feeling good about going into the halftime break. Those good vibes would come to an abrupt halt in the waning seconds.
With 21.5 ticks of the clock showing and standing at their own 30, the Panthers decided to take a shot down the field. It paid off in a huge way.
Carr fired a pass to around the 40 of East where Walker snatched it out of the air. He shed a defender and never looked back on the 70-yard strike, sending the guests to the locker room up 22-7 and leaving the home crowd stunned.
“That was a huge momentum shift,” Doby said. “Cameron has a lot of speed and we were able to get the ball to him. They missed a tackle and if you miss a tackle with him, he is going to be gone. That was a great play and we needed it.”
Hanner knew it would be a chore for his defense to contain the LHS offense.
“They are so good on offense. They have really good skill kids with big linemen and the quarterback is special. We knew it was going to be a tremendous challenge.”
Ledford extended the lead to 30-7 early in the third quarter with Alex Sanford getting the touchdown on a 7-yard run. East responded with Allred pushing the pile from a yard out, but it would be the last time the Eagles would be heard from offensively.
LHS matched the physicality of East, holding them scoreless the rest of the way. Carr tacked on two TD runs to put the game well out of reach.
Notes: Carr wound up with 140 yards passing and 82 on the ground... Walker had five catches for 137 yards... East rushed for more than 200 yards for the night with Allred racking up 96.
