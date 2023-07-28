DAVIDSON COUNTY — Linda Canady of Lexington tried her luck on a $5 Fast Play ticket last week and won a $122,136 jackpot.
DAVIDSON COUNTY — Linda Canady of Lexington tried her luck on a $5 Fast Play ticket last week and won a $122,136 jackpot.
Canady bought her DOUBLE W!N Fast Play ticket from Kelly’s High Rock Grocery on N.C. 8 in Lexington on July 21.
Fast Play features an instantly growing jackpot that increases with every ticket sold until it is won. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Fast Play jackpot stands at $169,000 and counting.
At the time of her ticket purchase, the jackpot stood at $244,272. Since she bought a $5 ticket, Canady received 50% of the progressive jackpot, or $122,136. She arrived Tuesday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $87,023.
