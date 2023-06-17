LEXINGTON — The Lexington City Council is sending a letter to Gov. Roy Cooper asking him to commute the life sentence of a Davidson County man convicted 43 years ago, when he was 16, of second-degree rape.
Following a closed session during its meeting on Monday, the council adopted a resolution supporting clemency for Charles McNeair.
According to the resolution, McNeair was a victim of racism, received an unfair sentence in relation to his crime and has more than served his punishment for the crime.
“The council recognizes the concerns of Lexington citizens regarding racism in ... (McNeair’s) case and the importance of acknowledging that systematic racism has often led to unnecessarily harsh sentences for people of color. ... He would receive no more than 12 years if sentenced for the same crime today,” read the resolution.
The Charles McNeair Advocacy Group is grateful to receive support from the city of Lexington and hopes it will have a positive effect, said the Rev. Alan Suber, president of the group.
“This is huge, this is the type of support that we need to get the attention of the governor to make the decision to sign the clemency form,” Suber said.
In 1979, Lexington police charged McNeair with first-degree rape and first-degree burglary, but the charges were reduced to second-degree rape and breaking and entering in exchange for his guilty plea. He was sentenced to life in prison.
According to McNeair, he had been invited to the woman’s house, and they had consensual sex before he passed out from consuming alcohol and marijuana. Later that night, the woman called police, claiming he had broken into her home, threatened her with a hammer and raped her. McNeair was still unconscious in the bed when officers arrived.
McNeair has said he agreed to plead guilty because he was told he could face the death penalty if the case went to trial. He said he was aware of racial biases in the legal system and didn’t like the chances in a trial of a 16-year-old Black male accused of raping a middle-class white woman.
Last year The Charles McNeair Advocacy Group filed a petition to commute his sentence with the N.C. Juvenile Sentencing Review Board, which was created in 2020 to review sentences imposed on individuals who were tried as adults for crimes committed before they were 18. The board can recommend clemency to the governor.
The group has also held several public demonstrations asking for clemency for McNeair, including one outside the governor’s mansion earlier this year. It has also sent more than 30 letters of support from people in the community.
Under current North Carolina law, second-degree forcible rape is a Class C felony that carries a sentence of three to 15 years in prison. McNeair has previously gone before the N.C. Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission but was denied parole.
Suber said not only is the city council’s resolution an important document to support McNeair’s release, it is also a huge step towards recognizing the impact systemic racism has had in the past and still has today.
“It means a lot that the city is recognizing its history,” Suber said. “This is bigger than just Charles McNeair. For the city to recognize the racism then and that it still exists is a big deal.”
According to city representatives, the resolution will be sent to the governor’s office as soon as possible.
