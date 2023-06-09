Thanks to all officers who responded to Denton shooting
On behalf of the Davidson County Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge No. 97, the Executive Board would like to thank all the law enforcement officers who responded to the shooting incident in the Denton, NC area last Thursday and Friday, and kept a tragic incident from becoming worse. Thanks to all the law enforcement agencies who responded to assist with this incident. We also want to thank all the law enforcement officers and all first responders who continue to risk their lives every day to make our communities safer.
