CHARLOTTE — Ledford boys basketball closed the book on its 2021-22 season with a 75-55 loss to West Charlotte last week in the second round of the NCHSAA 3-A playoffs.
Junior Nate Carr dropped 26 points on the Lions in the loss, putting together an impressive offensive display against elite competition. Senior Alex Reece chipped in 12.
“You never want to lose, but my guys have had great careers — all my seniors have — and we’ve had a great season,” LHS coach James Anderson said. “They’ve got nothing to hang their heads about. They came in here and they competed, and they competed right until the last second.”
Trailing 53-42 entering the fourth quarter, Ledford was unable to break through, despite nearly climbing back to within single digits after playing from behind throughout. The Panthers maintained a positive point differential across 16 minutes of the game in the first and third quarters, but the second was the team's undoing.
Powered by their defense, the Lions were able to turn Ledford over and convert easy opportunities in transition. The second quarter featured a reinvigorated offensive attack for West Charlotte, which added the 3-point shot to its arsenal in the period. Behind a barrage of jumpers and the continued onslaught in transition, the Lions extended their lead to 45-26 at the half.
“I think our offense got too quick,” Anderson said. “We started taking some quick shots and they got in transition with that ball coming off the glass. They got going. We talked about getting it below 10 going into the fourth quarter and giving ourself a chance, and then you have to start gambling at some point in time. They’re a talented team. They’ve got a lot more length and more depth than we have.”
West Charlotte put together a 7-0 run in the game’s first 90 seconds, and the Lions threatened to run away with the contest from the outset. Four shots from long range kept the Panthers in it, and they trailed just 22-18 at the end of the first quarter.
The hosts closed both halves with a vengeance, however, proving too much for Ledford to overcome.
“We really haven’t played anybody like them this year,” Anderson said. “It takes a minute to get adjusted to that, and you really need to play somebody like that a couple times to really be ready for it.”
The Panthers finished the campaign with a 16-6 record, runner up in the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference tournament. They shared the regular season championship with Central Davidson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.