WALLBURG — A six-run second inning was the scoring outburst Ledford needed to overcome a sluggish start and cruise to a 14-3 win Thursday over East Davidson.
Ayden Wall struggled with command early in his start for the Panthers, but wiggled out of a second-inning jam after allowing only one run. That allowed the offense to go to work, and the team responded by batting around in the bottom half of the second.
Ledford staked Wall to a 6-1 lead after two, and that was all the team needed. It wasn’t all the support the pitching staff got, though, as Kelvyn Paulino Jr.’s grand slam in the third and four more runs in the fourth rounded out an impressive showing for the Panthers’ bats.
“He did a good job of rebounding,” Goss said of Wall. “He’s a sophomore, and we didn’t get to use him as much on the mound as we’d have liked to last year, with our rotation being so senior heavy. This year, we’ve got to find a third guy. I think we’ve got some guys that we can trot out there on Tuesday and Friday right now. Aidan’s going to be one of those guys. He’s only a sophomore, and we need to see that growth. Nights like tonight are good for that.
“He worked through it, minimized the damage, and the offense picked him up.”
East didn’t go quietly into the night. Trey Kennedy hit a towering two-run blast in the top of the third and tried to pump his teammates up as he rounded the bases. Unfortunately for the Eagles, his home run would be the highlight of the night for a team that will look to regain the momentum it built in the first game of the season with a 7-1 win over Trinity.
East plays at home against Central Davidson on Thursday and again at Lexington on Friday.
“I’m just hoping our guys learn from the competition,” Eagles’ skipper Keaton Hawks said. “We have a pretty brutal nonconference schedule. Just getting the reps and going out and just competing, some things aren’t going to go our way, we’re going to make some mistakes, but we still want to be able to come back from that and compete.”
Ledford rounds out a three-game week at Northern Guilford and at home against West Davidson. The Panthers scored a whopping 34 runs over a two-game span against East and West, and they will attempt to continue to ride the hot bats in a rematch with the Green Dragons on Friday.
“We’re trying to figure out what the puzzle looks like and put all the pieces together,” Goss said. “We celebrate the wins, but we’ve got to learn from it and get better. Going 2-0 is huge, and the pitching staff has done well to set us up.”
