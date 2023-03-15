WALLBURG — A six-run second inning was the scoring outburst Ledford needed to overcome a sluggish start and cruise to a 14-3 win Thursday over East Davidson.

Ayden Wall struggled with command early in his start for the Panthers, but wiggled out of a second-inning jam after allowing only one run. That allowed the offense to go to work, and the team responded by batting around in the bottom half of the second.

