MIDWAY — Ledford’s win streak reached 12 games on Tuesday night as the Panthers defeated Oak Grove in an 8-2 final.
Garrett Roark pitched a complete game, keeping the Grizzlies off the scoreboard in six of the seven innings he threw. Roark surrendered a pair of runs in the sixth inning, but the Panthers had already put six runs on the board through five.
“He had a great outing, for sure,” Ledford coach Kevin Goss said. “Good mix — he had good fastball command, which is what starts him off, and he had a really good feel for his slider. He was able to throw it in any count.
“All in all, it’s just a good team win. But without Garrett going out there and competing, all we ask our starters to do is give us a chance to get our bats woken up, and he did that tonight.”
The visitors also got things started at the plate a bit sooner than they have in several games this season. There would be no slow start for Ledford (13-1, 5-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A), which got an RBI single from Ayden Wall in the top of the second, an RBI double by Gabe Barker in the fourth and a four-run outburst in the fifth that put the Panthers ahead 6-0.
The scoring in that difference-making inning started with an Oak Grove error that made the score 3-0, which opened the floodgates. Jadden Rodriguez followed with an RBI single, Bryce England added a run-scoring double, and Angel Pichardo plated the sixth run with a sacrifice fly.
Ledford rounded out the scoring with two more runs in the seventh.
“It was a good outing for us offensively,” Goss said. “We got their starter’s pitch count up, and we just competed. I’m proud of these guys. We’ve been asking them to put a complete game together, and I think this is the first time we can just walk out there and just say, ‘Good job.’ ”
After 12 days off for spring break, conference play resumes April 18 with a home matchup against Asheboro. Goss isn’t underestimating the potential for pitfalls in a home-and-home set with the Blue Comets, nor is he overlooking the second non-conference matchup with Uwharrie Charter on the 19th.
“This conference has plenty of good talent in it, good arms,” Goss said. “We’ll be less stressed [moving forward] because of what Garrett did.”
Once the Panthers make it through their three games with Randolph County opponents, the schedule sets up a pivotal two-game series with North Davidson to close the regular season.
