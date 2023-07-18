THONWS-07-19-23 TEACHER SEX (MUG MYERS).jpg

Andrew John Myers

DAVIDSON COUNTY — A former teacher and tennis coach at Ledford High School was arrested Thursday and accused of coercing a student into sexual acts, including on school property.

Andrew John Myers was arrested and charged with 18 counts of felony sexual activity with a student by a teacher, 18 counts of felony indecent liberties with a student, and two counts of felony second-degree forcible sex.