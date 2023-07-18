DAVIDSON COUNTY — A former teacher and tennis coach at Ledford High School was arrested Thursday and accused of coercing a student into sexual acts, including on school property.
Andrew John Myers was arrested and charged with 18 counts of felony sexual activity with a student by a teacher, 18 counts of felony indecent liberties with a student, and two counts of felony second-degree forcible sex.
On May 25 administrators with the Davidson County Schools learned of allegations of an inappropriate relationship between a faculty member and a female student at Ledford High School and contacted law enforcement, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said. Myers was suspended from his duties at that time and fired on June 13, school system officials said.
Detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division began an investigation.
After an interview with the 17-year-old student at the Dragonfly House Child Advocacy Center, investigators determined Myers had used his authority to groom and pressure the juvenile into a relationship that is believed to have lasted for approximately three months and involved sexual encounters on and off of the school property, the sheriff’s office said.
Myers was a science teacher as well as the head coach for boys and girls tennis.
Myers’ bond was set at $300,000 secured. His initial court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.