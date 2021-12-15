WALLBURG — Ledford boys basketball coach Jason Anderson wasn’t quite sure how his team would play in just its third outing of the season and first in 13 days as it took on rival East Davidson on Monday night.
Taking advantage of a weary Golden Eagles squad playing for the seventh time in 14 days, the Panthers went on a big run from the middle of the second quarter through the end of the third and posted a 79-45 victory in their gym.
“After a week off I was expecting them to be a little rusty out of the gate,” Anderson said after Ledford improved to 3-0. “Defensively, we forced some turnovers and got some easy buckets in transition.”
In the girls game, Ledford shot to a big lead early and won 52-24.
“I think we did pretty good,” Ledford coach Catlyn Moser said. “We were down a couple of players because of band and one had to quarantine. I felt like everyone stepped up and we did what we planned to do.”
BOYS GAMEUp 24-18, Ledford outscored East 37-8 over the last 4:30 of the second quarter through the end of the third in forging a 61-26 lead..
Sparked by nine straight points from Alex Reese, the Panthers ended the second period on a 13-5 run then scored the first 10 points of the second half to lead 47-21 with 5:35 to go in the third.
“I told them at half that we needed to control the first four minutes of the third quarter,” Anderson said. “I thought we did a great job on offense in the first four minutes of the third quarter of sitting down and executing and finding the shots we wanted, and we knocked them down.”
Nate Carr, who scored 11 points in the third quarter, led Ledford with 18 points. Reese added 16. Nic Morgan had 11, Bryce England 10 and Dylan Williams eight.
Brogan Hill scored 15 to lead East (0-8), Lucas Johnson had eight, and Badin Gusa and Dllas Salter contributed six each.
“We’ve played eight games in like two weeks and a day and we have a six-man rotation, so they’re gassed,” East coach Nick Slate said. “We came out and played well in the first half and our legs were dead in the second.”
GIRLS GAMELedford (3-1) jumped out to a 9-1 lead, enjoyed a 19-1 cushion at the end of the first quarter and stretched it to 26-1 before East (0-8) made its first bucket with 3:26 left in the first half.
Sophie Conger scored 12 points to lead the Panthers, who led 31-9 at halftime and 47-12 at the end of the third quarter. Sarah Ledbetter added 11, and Morgan Harrison and Aramy Grier netted six each.
Brooke Shanks topped East with eight points. Josie Baxley had six and Emily Greene five.
