High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Rain likely. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.