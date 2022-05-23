WALLBURG — A 10-0 loss in the third round of the state playoffs wasn’t the outcome Ledford baseball was looking for when it hosted St. Stephen’s last week.
Despite the setback, the Panthers continue to build a program that remains among the best 3-A squads in the state. Ledford’s contest with St. Stephen’s was for the right to play East Lincoln for what would have been a second straight season. The Panthers (20-4) saw their 2021 campaign end at East Lincoln, which has been one of the last eight teams standing each of the last two years.
This marked the sixth consecutive postseason that Ledford has participated in multiple rounds of the playoffs, recording 17 victories over that span. Reaching the state championship series once and having played in the regional final twice over the last 14 years has redefined in some ways what a successful season looks like for Ledford.
In others, it looks much the same as it always has, even as the program’s new coach spent the year settling into his new digs.
“It’s been a great first season as a head coach,” said Panthers coach Kevin Goss. “I’m proud of this bunch. [There’s] so much to celebrate and be proud of this year … [with] both team and individual accomplishments. I love this group.”
Goss took over when Chris Adams, who coached Ledford baseball for a total of 18 years, assumed his role as assistant principal last year at East Davidson. In their first season with Goss at the helm, the school celebrated 20 wins, a regular season conference championship and five all-conference players.
Seniors Walker Bethune, Lucas Glover and Bailey Smith joined freshmen Kelvyn Paulino Jr. and Angel Pichardo on the all-conference team. Smith walked away with the league’s player of the year honors, while Bethune was named pitcher of the year.
The beat goes on for the crew in Wallburg, which overcame logistic hurdles that threatened to pull at the fabric of what several classes of students had helped to establish. Since Oak Grove High School was founded, that program — which has been plenty successful in its own right — has drawn a percentage of the student population from both Ledford and North Davidson.
One byproduct of eliminating overcrowding at the high school level is the extraction of a portion of those school’s talent pools on the athletic field. For Ledford, North and Oak Grove, of the 15 possible outcomes over the last five years, the schools have combined for only one losing record on the diamond since the latter was established.
In the process of passing the baton from class to class, one family at Ledford saw the younger sibling become the elder statesman this season. A championship pedigree isn’t just something developed over time, something shared between generations or teammates. In the Bethune household, it’s family.
“My older brother played here four years ago,” Walker Bethune said after Ledford’s second-round victory over Northwest Cabarrus. “He went to a state championship. … I actually wrote my college essay on it. [The following season], I was on that team. I didn’t play, but I was there.”
That team, which finished as the 2-A state runner-up, headlined by three current N.C. State standouts — Noah Soles, Chris Villaman and Logan Whitaker — was one win away from the program’s first state baseball championship.
It was that best-of-three championship series four years ago in Zebulon, when Ledford came up on the short end in games two and three to Whiteville, that elevated already lofty expectations. It was also part of that group of kids who completed the transition from one storied chapter of the program to the next.
Gavin Sentell was a freshman on the Ledford squad in 2018 that came one win away from a state championship. He returned to the school for the most recent run through the postseason, watching the next group of athletes take the reins from his former teammates.
A program that has experienced little in the way of losses over the last several years, what was once Adams’ group continues to reinvent itself thanks to strong leaders and a bond forged over many hours on the diamond.
“It’s a family,” said Sentell after the loss to East Lincoln last year. “The chemistry we have together, making plays, cheering each other up — it’s just a joy. They’re my brothers, man.”
A year later, it’s Bethune, Glover, Smith, Owen Finley and Brody Ray who must pass the baton after 58 wins and two COVID-shortened seasons. If recent history is any indicator, the program is in good hands.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
