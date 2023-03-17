WALLBURG — A dominant win over Southeast Guilford became the latest success in a four-game nonconference slate to start the season for Ledford softball.
The Panthers were able to secure a 15-4 home win Wednesday over the Falcons to improve their record to 3-1. Their most recent triumph came following wins over East Davidson and a narrow defeat to High Point Christian.
Ledford coach Jonathan Evans said he expects the development of his squad to come in unpredictable ways at times given the youth of the Panther roster, but he is impressed with what he’s seen so far.
“We’ve got a lot of kids who played JV last season,” Evans said. “We’re relying on a freshman at catcher, and our bats were not a certainty at the beginning of the year. Really, that’s been our strength so far. We’ve hit a lot of line drives; we’ve hit a lot of home runs. I’ve been happy with how we’ve been able to score runs.”
Ledford has been the beneficiary of exploits of sophomore Leah Leonard at the plate and also in the circle. The primary pitcher for the Panthers also led the team Wednesday with a .667 batting average and nine RBIs.
As a team, the Panthers have four home runs on the season and have been hitting on all cylinders offensively. Meanwhile, Leonard is 2-0 in the circle with a 1.47 ERA.
“Our top starter this year has been Leah Leonard,” Evans said. “She’s been very good. Again, she was a JV player last year. She’s been focused from the beginning, she’s been sharp from the beginning, and we’ve really relied on her.”
It wasn’t Leonard who pitched the majority of the outing for Ledford on Wednesday against the Falcons. Grace Henry started the game and pitched four innings for Ledford, allowing two runs. Leonard closed things out for the Panthers, striking out two Falcons in the fifth inning and surrendering a pair of unearned runs.
“She just battled,” Evans said. “That’s all that girl does is she goes out and she battles. She doesn’t throw very hard, but she spins it and moves it around. And she battled her way to a win tonight.”
Ledford will resume conference play on Tuesday at home at Montgomery Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.