WALLBURG — Before one of the largest crowds Ledford baseball has seen in quite some time, the Panthers honored the past and emerged victorious in the present with a 11-3 win over West Davidson on Wednesday night.
Dozens of alumni from Ledford baseball teams across decades were in attendance as the program displayed its history of past tournament, regular season and regional championships down the third-base line of its home ballpark. Gary Hinkle Field now has several new additions, including the names of three of its former players with their own personalized banners to commemorate the achievements of Rick Motsinger, David Thomas and Justin Livengood, now an assistant coach with the program.
“It’s something that was long overdue,” Ledford coach Kevin Goss said. “We’ve got some conference championships, conference tournament championships and regional appearances down the line. To celebrate some of those teams and to have what we had go on tonight, to go on and put those guys out there on the wall for everybody to see is kind of a big accomplishment. I was happy everybody was able to be here and able to attend. It’s good for Ledford baseball.”
Motsinger, who graduated from Ledford in 1967, was drafted sixth overall in the first round by the Chicago White Sox in 1969. Thomas was selected by the Oakland Athletics in the 14th round of the 2008 MLB Draft, four years after he graduated. Livengood (class of 2008) was the most recent Panther to be drafted when he was selected in the 10th round in 2013.
Several former players and coaches — including Chris Adams, who helmed the program for most of the last two decades — were back on campus for the special occasion. Chris Villaman and Logan Whitaker, both standout performers on the 2019 state runner-up Ledford team (and now teammates at N.C. State), took part in the festivities.
The moment wasn’t lost on the current players, nor was it too big. Bryce England pitched four-plus innings, leaving off for Ayden Wall to close things out in the fifth and sixth. The offense exploded for 11 runs, the team’s ninth double-figure of the young 13-game season. Given their propensity for scoring runs, the Panthers (12-1, 4-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A) could soon be in the position to add another conference title to the fence down the third-base line.
“I was happy for our guys to come out here in front of a big crowd, probably one of the bigger home crowds we’ve had,” Goss said. “Having alumni back is always huge. Both fences were lined [with people]. We have a young team, and we’re trying to put them in as many situations as we can think of before it gets down to the nitty gritty.
“It was a good atmosphere tonight and I am happy with how we responded.”
