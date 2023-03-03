WALLBURG — A season-opening win for Ledford baseball was punctuated Tuesday by a frenetic final sequence that left the Panthers with a 6-5 victory over Uwharrie Charter.
Entering the bottom half of the seventh inning, Uwharrie Charter led 5-3. Two of the initial three hitters reached, and a pair of balks in the inning narrowed the deficit for Ledford, which then trailed by a single run. Ayden Wall followed with a single that put runners on first and third with one out.
Jadden Rodriguez walked to load the bases. The game’s final plate appearance belonged to the Panthers’ Emiliano Santillan, who struck a ground ball to second base. Uwharrie’s infielder elected to come home, but the tying run beat an errant throw to the plate.
After the throw flew over the catcher’s head, Conner Hale rounded third and slid in safely to end it.
“Heck of a job by Emiliano Santillan coming off the bench there,” Ledford coach Kevin Goss said. “Just putting the ball in play right there and making them make a play, we definitely would have tied it. On the overthrow, hats off to Conner Hale, courtesy runner off the bench. Two bench guys really stepped up in that moment, and I don’t want that to be lost.”
For the first five innings, it appeared the Panthers might walk away with a comfortable victory as the team methodically built a 3-0 lead. Defensive miscues aided in the Eagles’ comeback, which began in the sixth with a pair of runs before Ledford could stem the tide.
Leading 3-2, the Panthers allowed Carter Brown to reach. Brown then put himself in scoring position by stealing second. Four pitches later, he was gunned down trying to steal third to end the top of the sixth.
Though Ledford managed to preserve the one-run lead in the sixth, the pitching and defense faltered in the seventh. A wild pitch plated the tying run, and two more runs came home on a failed pick-off throw to third base.
That messy sequence forced the Panthers’ 2-3-4 hitters to respond. They did, but the necessity of those late-game theatrics brought some heartburn for Ledford’s skipper.
“I don’t need that much excitement,” Goss said with a smile. “I thought we were kind of cruising there. We left some guys on base early and couldn’t capitalize in some key moments. Some of those guys were who we had up in that last inning and they were either drawing walks or making a big play defensively throughout the game.
“We never really wavered, which I’m proud of our guys for that.”
Though nine of the 17 players on Ledford’s roster are seniors this year, an offseason retooling process has changed the face of the program. Walker Bethune, Owen Finley, Lucas Glover, Brody Ray and Bailey Smith graduated from last season’s 20-4 squad that reached the third round of the NCHSAA 3-A playoffs.
Goss anticipates the changing dynamics of shifting from a dominant rotation that consisted of two aces in years past to more of a pitching-by-committee approach will put a greater premium on baserunners this year. That means younger players will need to establish themselves in new roles to strengthen the team’s depth.
“We return a lot of starters, but we’re still very young,” Goss said. “For us, the spoiled riches of Ledford baseball just running two arms out on Tuesday and Friday are gone. We’ve gotta find guys in the back end of our bullpen. I think they’re there. They’ve just got to be in those moments where they were on teams that relied on two guys to just go be workhorses, and that’s not us this year.”
