WALLBURG — A season-opening win for Ledford baseball was punctuated Tuesday by a frenetic final sequence that left the Panthers with a 6-5 victory over Uwharrie Charter.

Entering the bottom half of the seventh inning, Uwharrie Charter led 5-3. Two of the initial three hitters reached, and a pair of balks in the inning narrowed the deficit for Ledford, which then trailed by a single run. Ayden Wall followed with a single that put runners on first and third with one out.

