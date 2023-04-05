WALLBURG — A program six years removed from its most recent addition to the trophy case reserved for its state champs, North Davidson softball continues to prove why it hasn’t missed the third round of the playoffs in decades.
On Friday night, it was Ledford that held the unfortunate task of hosting the owner of 2010 and 2017 NCHSAA 4-A state championships. After the 16-4 victory for the Black Knights, Ledford coach Jonathan Evans offered that sometimes a team must simply tip their caps to an opponent, even when his group played well.
“Whenever we could get to the balls they hit, I thought we fielded it pretty well; I thought we had good at-bats and hit it pretty well,” Evans said. “Just credit to them, they hit where we weren’t a lot tonight.”
A 10-run first inning proved to be the Panthers’ undoing. Having been staked to a big lead early, North pitcher Kayla Milam was able to throw without the concern of having to be perfect. On the flipside, it took Ledford (6-4, 2-3 Mid-Piedmont 3-A) out of what it wanted to do.
“It just limits what you can do,” Evans said. “You’ve always gotta play for the big inning. You can’t steal bases, you can’t bunt. So it just limits what you can do, and you’re kind of relying on things like a three-run home run, which we got. We just didn’t get enough of them.”
Alex Graham delivered that three-run shot in the bottom of the fifth inning. Graham had a pair of extra-base hits, also adding a double and a run scored. Unfortunately for the Panthers, it was just a case of too much firepower by a high-octane North Davidson offense. The Black Knights moved to 7-2 overall, 3-1 in the conference with the win.
“They had all of the momentum,” Evans said. “It felt like anywhere we moved people, they hit it where we weren’t, and a few times over the fence.”
The Panthers will be back in action at home on Wednesday against Southern Guilford in a nonconference tilt.
