WALLBURG — A program six years removed from its most recent addition to the trophy case reserved for its state champs, North Davidson softball continues to prove why it hasn’t missed the third round of the playoffs in decades.

On Friday night, it was Ledford that held the unfortunate task of hosting the owner of 2010 and 2017 NCHSAA 4-A state championships. After the 16-4 victory for the Black Knights, Ledford coach Jonathan Evans offered that sometimes a team must simply tip their caps to an opponent, even when his group played well.

