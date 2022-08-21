NEW LONDON — A year after a six-point victory over North Stanly in its season opener, Ledford began its 2022 campaign last week with a much more dominant outcome.

On Thursday the Panthers rolled to a 41-14 rout behind four touchdowns by Alex Sanford. The junior tailback amassed 238 yards rushing on just 10 carries in the convincing win over the Comets.

Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.

Trending Videos