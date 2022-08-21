NEW LONDON — A year after a six-point victory over North Stanly in its season opener, Ledford began its 2022 campaign last week with a much more dominant outcome.
On Thursday the Panthers rolled to a 41-14 rout behind four touchdowns by Alex Sanford. The junior tailback amassed 238 yards rushing on just 10 carries in the convincing win over the Comets.
Having opened the season in fine fashion one day earlier than expected, Panthers coach Chris Doby said the team accomplished several of the things it wished to accomplish despite having one less day to prepare. North Stanly elected to move the game up from Friday due to expected rain storms.
“Our focus was to play physical,” Doby said. “I thought we gave the offense a chance to showcase Carr a little bit, but also to showcase Sanford. … Offensively, up front, I thought we looked pretty good for the most part. Sometimes we didn’t give our quarterback the protection we needed, but that’s something that’s usually pretty tough. Pass protection is not something that’s easy to teach in 14 or 15 days.”
Fortunately for Ledford (1-0), Carr didn’t need to throw the ball much. The senior signal-caller completed 6-of-11 passes for 62 yards and a touchdown, also added a rushing score.
Both teams were able to get penetration defensively, especially when the quarterbacks were asked to make plays with their arms. Carr was sacked by Comets’ defensive lineman D.J. Watkins on three of his dropbacks, and Ledford managed eight tackles for loss during the contest, but the evening belonged to Sanford.
The Panthers’ second play from scrimmage went 61 yards to the house, one of Sanford’s three 60-plus-yard rushing TDs. Ledford averaged 11.3 yards per carry in the game, finishing with 272 total on the ground.
Doby’s crew will look to carry the positive momentum it has created with the win over North Stanly and the excellent showing in its final scrimmage with Randleman. The head coach said his team was able to utilize self scouting to excel versus its first opponents in lieu of more traditional intel found in league play.
“When you’re coming off scrimmages, you don’t have a lot of film from the other team for what I call a purposeful scouting opportunity,” Doby said. “Our preparation was basically built off of what we did positively in our scrimmages and trying to fix what we didn’t do so well as a unit.”
Collectively, Doby believed some of the most significant gains the Panthers made last week were on defense. He credited the secondary with improvement from last week and also the strides made along the defensive line.
“Overall it’s a good starting block for us,” Doby said. “We’ve just gotta improve and get better. We’re gonna take [the extra day] from a positive approach. We’re going to think proactively about what we can do now that we’ve some more time to work on us.”
Ledford will again be on the road Friday at West Davidson. The Panthers will then return home Sept. 2 for its home opener against Wheatmore.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
