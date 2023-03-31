THOMASVILLE — For a while it seemed both East Davidson and Ledford were destined for a pitcher’s duel that would take a scoreless tie long into Wednesday evening.

Only one of the teams concluded the game the way it began. Ledford took home a 10-0 road win over the Golden Eagles thanks in part to a strong pitching performance by Bryce England, who also contributed offensively with an RBI double as part of a four-run fifth.

