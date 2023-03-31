THOMASVILLE — For a while it seemed both East Davidson and Ledford were destined for a pitcher’s duel that would take a scoreless tie long into Wednesday evening.
Only one of the teams concluded the game the way it began. Ledford took home a 10-0 road win over the Golden Eagles thanks in part to a strong pitching performance by Bryce England, who also contributed offensively with an RBI double as part of a four-run fifth.
For the first three innings, though, East’s Ethan Loman matched his counterpart on the mound.
“Later in the game, we were a lot better, but I thought their guy did a great job of keeping us off balance,” said Ledford coach Kevin Goss. “Credit to him, he pitched a heck of a game.”
The Panthers (11-1) finally broke through in the fourth with Jadden Rodriguez’s RBI single that put the visitors on the board. Angel Pichardo followed with a sacrifice fly, and Ayden Wall lined a two-run double into the gap in left-center.
Rodriguez’s next at-bat yielded another RBI single, followed by England’s RBI double, Pichardo’s RBI double and Wall’s second RBI double. Despite this and the Gabe Barker two-run double that rounded out the scoring in the seventh, Eagles’ coach Keaton Hawks saw a thread that connected the loss with the five-game win streak that preceded it.
“Our guys competed,” Hawks said. “Obviously the ending score is not what you want, but through the four innings, they executed what our game plan was. Our pitcher pitched well. They just had timely hits, had guys in motion, hit it where we weren’t, and their pitcher pitched well. We just have to continue to get better, as we have the last couple of weeks.”
With a stretch of league games next up, East (6-3) has a chance to bounce back and establish control of the Central Carolina Conference. Ledford renews its rivalry with Oak Grove on Tuesday and Thursday.
In order to build on its conference success, Goss believes the slow start must be dealt with.
“I thought there were a lot of things that were atrocious about the way we played tonight,” Goss said. “We were bad on the basepaths, we were bad in a lot of other facets. We’ve got to clean that up. Credit to them for keeping us on our toes early. I think we started to sweat a little bit, and then we started to see some things drop.
“Tonight there was the good, there was the bad, and there was the ugly.”
