The fact is, Jonathan Shuskey looks like a college golf coach.
He’s 41 years old, has a touch of gray in his beard, and has the calm demeanor and perspective of a man who understands that winning a golf tournament is a significant milestone, but it’s not a life-or-death proposition. And he wears his school’s gear proudly, letting everyone know who he represents.
So it stands to reason that whenever Shuskey and his team — the Lumberjacks of Stephen F. Austin State University — show up for a tournament, an opposing player invariably greets him with a friendly, “Hey, Coach, how’s it going?”
Which is all fine and dandy, except for one slight problem — Shuskey, who grew up locally and graduated from Ledford High School, isn’t the coach.
He’s an undergrad, a 41-year-old sophomore majoring in sports business. He’s married, he has four children — the oldest of whom is also in college — and he served 20 years in the military, during which he completed five combat tours.
So Shuskey may look like a coach, but don’t call him “Coach” — just call him a middle-aged matriculator.
“It happens every time,” Shuskey says with a laugh. “Every tournament I’ve gone to, somebody has called me ‘Coach’ at some point. At one tournament last year, a kid said, ‘Hey, Coach, how’s it going?’ Twenty minutes later, we were standing on the first tee together, and he was looking pretty confused.”
Ironically, in 2021, when former NBA star J.R. Smith made national headlines by announcing his intentions to play college golf at N.C. A&T State University — in his mid-30s — Shuskey was already following the same path at a slightly older age.
“We’re both sophomores now,” Shuskey says. “I think J.R.’s story is inspirational. It would’ve been really easy for him to retire from the NBA and just chill for the rest of his life, but he wanted to do something different.”
Actually, Shuskey’s strange odyssey into the world of collegiate athletics is pretty inspiring, too.
The journey began in Wallburg, where he grew up attending Wallburg Elementary School. Not long after he entered high school at Ledford, his family moved to Thomasville, but Shuskey finished his education at Ledford, where he played varsity basketball … but not golf.
“I started playing golf when I was about 12,” he recalls. “I played with friends, and I played with my dad a lot, but I never really thought about playing on the high-school team or playing competitively.”
After graduating from Ledford in 2000, Shuskey attended Mars Hill College just long enough to realize he wasn’t ready for college. He came back home, puttered around a little bit, then joined the Army.
“My dad and I decided the Army would be a good place to figure things out, and I could get some money for college through the GI Bill,” he says. “But I didn’t know I was gonna stay in the Army for the next 20 years — I made a career of it.”
During those 20 years, Shuskey took on leadership roles in four different divisions. He completed five combat tours — four of them in Afghanistan — and was awarded two Meritorious Service Medals and two Bronze Stars.
Shuskey still played golf recreationally, but he also got the opportunity to compete on the All-Army golf team, which competed against other military teams. At the 2019 competition, as Shuskey was nearing retirement from the Army, a Marine he was paired with told him he was still eligible to play collegiate golf if he wanted to.
“I kinda laughed it off,” Shuskey recalls. “I was like, man, I’m gonna be 40 years old.”
The more he thought about it, though, the more he liked the idea. In August 2020, Golfweek magazine published an article about the 20-year Army veteran who dreamed of playing collegiate golf … and Shuskey’s phone began ringing.
The best opportunity he got was from Christian Brothers University, a private school in Memphis, Tennessee. That’s where he played as a freshman, while his family remained some six hours away in Columbus, Georgia, where he’d been stationed at Fort Benning.
After his freshman year, Shuskey tried to find a school closer to Columbus, but when he couldn’t find an opportunity, he was ready to quit.
“My wife and kids said, ‘You’re gonna be miserable to live with the rest of your life if you don’t see this thing through,’ ” Shuskey recalls. “ ‘You don’t get a whole lot of second opportunities like this in life.’ ”
So with his family’s blessing, Shuskey landed a spot on the golf team at Stephen F. Austin, located in Nacogdoches, Texas. It’s even farther away than Memphis, but Shuskey says he plans to move his family to Texas soon.
In the meantime, he’s found his niche with the Lumberjack golf team, despite being old enough to be his teammates’ father. He doesn’t party with them, he says, but he still spends a lot of time with them working out and on the golf course.
“I feel like they’ve accepted me and they’re glad I’m here, and it’s fun for me, too,” Shuskey says.
He also enjoys sharing some common-sense perspective with his teammates.
“If you’re an 18-year-old athlete, that birdie putt is the most important thing in the world, and if you miss it, you think you’ve let everybody down and the world is ending,” he says. “I tell these guys all the time that nobody’s gonna remember the SFA golf team from 2023, so if you miss that putt, it’s OK and life goes on.”
Because of his military experience, Shuskey says he doesn’t get nervous.
“I might not play well sometimes, but it’s not because of nerves,” he says. “I’ve been in places where if you screw up or have a bad day, you might not be coming back.”
That’s the kind of perspective he shares with his much-younger teammates.
“Yeah, golf’s important and we should take it seriously, but at the end of the day, if we don’t get it right, there’s always gonna be tomorrow,” Shuskey says. “I’m not sure I’ll ever fit in with these guys — I’m not sure I even want to — but being a mentor, I think that’s pretty valuable, and I think they see that, too.”
Good perspective, Coach.
