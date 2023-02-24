WALLBURG — A senior class that has been the backbone of the Ledford girls basketball program for the last four years achieved a significant milestone in their careers Tuesday with a first-round playoff victory.

The Panthers earned a 48-33 victory over Central Cabarrus, and in the process, secured the first postseason victory in Sarah Ledbetter, Morgan Harrison, Layla Sands, Aramy Grier and Devon Delellis. Ledford had a game-high 14 points from Sands and Grier had 12 for the Panthers.

kennedy@tvilletimes.com | 336-888-3578

