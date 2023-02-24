WALLBURG — A senior class that has been the backbone of the Ledford girls basketball program for the last four years achieved a significant milestone in their careers Tuesday with a first-round playoff victory.
The Panthers earned a 48-33 victory over Central Cabarrus, and in the process, secured the first postseason victory in Sarah Ledbetter, Morgan Harrison, Layla Sands, Aramy Grier and Devon Delellis. Ledford had a game-high 14 points from Sands and Grier had 12 for the Panthers.
“That was big for them; they mentioned it a few times,” Ledford coach Catlyn Moser said. “I really didn’t have to keep them focused. They were like, ‘We want to get past the first round.’ That’s the focus right now. The seniors kind of kept my young ones focused very intently on this game.”
This season has been the most successful in several years in almost every respect for LHS. The No. 11 seed in the NCHSAA 3-A Western Region, Ledford (20-5) ran the gauntlet this season in the very competitive Mid-Piedmont Conference, finishing second to Oak Grove. The Grizzlies (20-6) and Panthers were set to square off Thursday in the second round.
After falling short in the semifinals of the conference tournament to North Davidson last week, the Panthers refocused and rebounded with the definitive win. On Tuesday, all three of the conference foes notched wins.
“Playing those teams, you had to come in wanting to win every night,” Moser said of the loaded MPC. “That helped us, because we learned from it and the girls got more hungry. The girls didn’t want to go home after the first round.”
Thursday’s scheduled game with Oak Grove was the third time the teams have gotten together this season, with the Grizzlies winning both of the regular season matchups. The latter contest was a four-point, narrow escape for Oak Grove.
“It’s the biggest matchup we’ll have with them,” Moser said. “We’re either moving on or going home.”
For results from Thomasville boys’ and the Panthers’ playoff games, check back in Wednesday’s edition of the TIMES.
