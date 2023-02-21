WALLBURG — Thursday night’s tilt at Ledford High School came down to the final possession between the Panthers and North Davidson.
Unfortunately for Ledford, it was the Black Knights who escaped with a 45-42 victory and a ticket to Friday’s Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference tournament final.
“Tonight’s game was a tough game played by both teams,” Ledford coach Catlyn Moser said. “We played a great defensive game and I feel like we had chances to win. North played a good game and made shots when they needed to make one.”
Lettie Michael drilled a 3-pointer with 47 seconds to play in what turned out to be the game winner and Rebekah Minton added a pair of free throws to give the Knights a three-point edge. A 3-point heave at the buzzer came up short, leaving Ledford without another shot at Oak Grove in the final.
Prior to the 5-0 run to end the game for North, the Panthers held a brief two-point lead late after Aaliyah Townes untied the score with a two-point bucket with 1:30 to go. The Panthers also led by two headed into the fourth and played even with North until the game’s final minute.
The outcome gave the Knights their 17th win of the season and the team’s 10th victory in the last 13 games.
Ledford (19-5) awaited selection to the 3-A state playoffs over the weekend. Seedings and pairings for the tournament were to be announced Saturday. At press deadline, no finalized bracket was yet available.
Moser is excited by the prospects of seeing what her team is capable of in the postseason, despite the likelihood of having to travel for much of it. Much of what has the coach optimistic, and what made the team successful for a vast majority of the regular season, lies with the experience the team possesses with its formidable starting unit.
“We look forward to the playoffs,” Moser said, adding that two on offense and three on defense stood out in spite of the loss to North. “Aramy Grier and Sophie Wheat [deserve credit] on the offensive end, and Morgan Harrison, Sarah Ledbetter, and Aaliyah Townes on the defensive end.”
Grier paced Ledford with 11 points, and Wheat added eight.
