KERNERSVILLE — Ledford baseball began the season with a bang last week.
The Panthers ended it with a thud on Saturday. Three days after rallying to beat Uwharrie Charter in walk-off fashion, a stiff initial road test proved too much for the crew from Wallburg to escape with a win and the Eagles of East Forsyth cruised to a 9-4 victory.
“We just put ourselves in a bad spot a lot of times,” Ledford coach Kevin Goss said. “Credit to those guys. They found a way to fight, scrap and claw to get a five-run game that should have been a lot worse, in my opinion, with the way we played defensively.”
Despite an early 1-0 Ledford lead in the top of the first inning, the Eagles quickly reversed their fortunes. Luke Boone hit a two-run double to make the score 2-1 in the bottom half of the first. Another run came around to score when Chance Bricolo added a RBI single to give the hosts a 3-1 lead.
A series of errors worsened the hole the Panthers dug, and pretty soon they trailed 5-1 at the end of three. Goss didn’t seem surprised by the outing put together by the 3-0 Eagles. The skipper believes playing against a quality opponent like East Forsyth can only make his team better.
“You put a team like that on the schedule because they’re a first-class club,” Goss said. “Anytime you get a chance to come over here, it’s more so to expose what you’re not good at, and they did a really good job of that tonight. That starts with me. I felt like we got outplayed, outcoached in a lot of facets tonight.”
What he saw in the sixth inning was more akin to what Goss expects from his own club. The Panthers managed to scratch out a pair of runs off East Forsyth starting pitcher Steele Lee, who scattered three hits over five innings. But in the sixth, the visitors got to face a different pitcher and doubled their scoring output from the first five innings in just one frame.
“We fought; we didn’t go away,” Goss said. “We got into the bullpen and made a little bit of noise, so that was encouraging, but we’ve got to clean a lot of our stuff up to be able to compete with a playoff-caliber team, which they are.”
Ledford (1-1) returns home on Friday to face East Davidson.
