DAVIDSON COUNTY — Davidson County Schools head into spring break this week with several spring sports teams at East Davidson and Ledford in the hunt for playoff spots and others with aspirations to lock up conference titles.
The Golden Eagles’ girls soccer program has improved upon its standing from last year, starting the season 8-1-1. Abby Connolly’s standout performance last season was only the start of a breakout that carried over into the 2023 campaign.
East has scored 59 goals through 10 contests, have reversed the outcome of last year’s first loss to Salisbury by defeating the Hornets this year and also replaced losses to Wheatmore and Providence Grove on the schedule with wins over North Forsyth and South Rowan.
Upon returning from spring break next week, the Eagles are set to hit the road for a pair of pivotal matchups, first with Lexington and then with West Davidson. The Green Dragons (14-0) are tied atop the Central Carolina Conference leaderboard with East at 5-0 in league play.
A nonconference showdown with Ledford would have served as a measuring stick for the programs, but the contest was rained out Thursday. The Panthers (7-5-1) are tied with Asheboro for the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference lead at 2-0.
Monday’s return from break will bring with it a showdown with league rival Oak Grove.
Ledford softball began the season by reeling off three dominant wins in its first four games, but has now hit the rigors of MPC play and has struggled to maintain the pace set by three perennial juggernauts of the sport.
Oak Grove (12-3) leads the way at 6-0 in the conference, with North Davidson (9-3, 5-1 MPC) nipping at the Grizzlies’ heels. Oak Grove got the better of the first matchup, securing a significant 7-2 victory over the Black Knights in March.
North rebounded by beating Central Davidson 9-8 in a classic. The Spartans, in turn, dropped a contest to the Grizzlies, but fended off a challenge from Ledford in a 5-4 win for Central. When the Spartans return from their holiday tournament, the road gets no easier. Central is set to square off with unbeaten Southwestern Randolph, ranked No. 1 in the 2-A poll.
Clarity will arrive soon enough in the pecking order of both the CCC and MPC standings as teams hurtle toward the season’s finish line in both soccer and softball. In the meantime, the girls at both East Davidson and Ledford will continue their race to the postseason on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.