DAVIDSON COUNTY — Davidson County Schools head into spring break this week with several spring sports teams at East Davidson and Ledford in the hunt for playoff spots and others with aspirations to lock up conference titles.

The Golden Eagles’ girls soccer program has improved upon its standing from last year, starting the season 8-1-1. Abby Connolly’s standout performance last season was only the start of a breakout that carried over into the 2023 campaign.

