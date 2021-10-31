WALLBURG — A wild sequence in the second quarter was not the decisive moment in Friday’s rivalry showdown between Ledford and North Davidson. It was, however, a pivotal few plays that provided the visitors a much needed spark.
With the game scoreless just before halftime, the ball was turned over four times in a span of six plays. The Black Knights were able to capitalize on two of the turnovers, building a 14-point cushion that would eventually be expanded to a 35-14 victory.
North (7-3) wrapped up the 3-A Mid-Piedmont Conference title, going a perfect 5-0. The loss dropped LHS to 2-3 in the MPC, 7-3 overall.
“We had mistakes, and it seems like every time we’ve come out in the loss column, it was because we’ve had mistakes,” said Ledford head coach Chris Doby. “When you play a quality team, you cannot make mistakes. When you do make mistakes, you have to hope they make more. They didn’t make the mistakes that we did, so they got the win and we got the loss.”
The first quarter was relatively quiet with neither side posing much of a threat to score. Ledford did have a look at a 38-yard field in the closing seconds that missed wide right.
The real excitement came at the midway point of the second.
Backed up deep in their own territory, the Panthers fumbled the ball away and the Knights took over at the 9. On the ensuing snap, North gave it right back with Nic Morgan rising up in the end zone for the interception.
Two plays later, Ledford returned the favor, only this time it hurt much worse.
Nate Carr’s pass was tipped into the air at the line of scrimmage by Collin Cumming. The NDHS lineman stayed with the play, grabbing the ball and rushing it the other way for a touchdown.
The sequence went from bad to worse for the Panthers on the kickoff, as a fumble set up the Knights at the 24. Xavion Hayes took care of the rest, shedding tackles on his way to the house that provided North with a 14-0 cushion.
To Ledford’s credit, they did put the few disastrous plays behind them to get back within a score by intermission.
A seven-play drive concluded on Carr’s 10-yard TD strike to Kam White, making it a much closer game at 14-7.
North’s offense found a little more momentum in the second half and began to widen the gap.
A 15-yard touchdown connection through the air stretched the lead back to 14 once more, and Hayes’ second scoring run of the night late in the third quarter had the Knights in complete control at 28-7.
“They found some success, but again, I think we made some mistakes,” Doby said. “We made the wrong read sometimes and maybe guessed a little bit. We just didn’t get it done tonight and hats off to them.”
Cameron Walker broke loose on a 59-yard gallop to pay dirt early in the fourth to keep Ledford in it, but they would get no closer.
North punched in a late touchdown to put an exclamation point on their perfect conference run.
Despite the loss, Ledford (7-3) gets a home playoff game Friday and a chance to avenge a high-scoring loss to league foe Central Davidson. The Spartans (7-2) enter this week’s contest having lost both of their last two, but came away with a win in the teams’ only matchup Oct. 1.
That wild 46-34 victory sets the stage for an intriguing rematch to kick off the Panthers’ postseason.
“We have goals we didn’t accomplish in the regular season, but we still have goals we can accomplish,” Doby said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.