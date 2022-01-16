WALLBURG — Ledford’s boys and Oak Grove’s girls held on in different ways as the neighborhood rivalry rekindled last week in Ledford’s gym.
Up just six with 50 seconds left after starting the fourth quarter ahead by 15, Ledford’s boys won by a deceptive 67-53 margin on Friday as they scored the last eight points in a wild finish before a packed house.
In the opener of the Mid-Piedmont 3A twin bill, Oak Grove’s girls pushed their lead over 10 in the middle of the third quarter, steadied when Ledford got within six with 3:20 left and won 51-38.
Alex Reece scored 18 to lead Ledford’s boys, which went on a 19-5 run in the first half to lead 30-14. Parker Cheek had 14 and Nate Carr 11 for the Panthers (8-2, 2-0).
Ledford was up 52-37 at the start of the fourth quarter, but Oak Grove scored 10 of the first 11 points of the period to pull within six for the first time at 53-47. The Grizzlies got within six again at 59-53 on a bucket with 50.6 seconds left. Everything went Ledford’s way after that.
Oak Grove was whistled for a push that was ruled an intentional foul on the ensuing inbounds play. The Panthers made the free throws and Carr broke away for a dunk on the ensuing possession to make it 53-63.
With 33 seconds left, Oak Grove was whistled for a foul and Grizzlies’ bench was whistled for a technical. Ledford made three of the ensuing four free throws, with Carr hit the technicals to make it 66-53.
“We played foolish in the third quarter and did some foolish things in the fourth quarter, too,” Ledford head coach Jason Anderson said. “We have to clean that well. We didn’t shoot as well from the perimeter as we can, and I think some of those were poor decisions. But we held on, we won. Hats off to them. Their guys kept grinding. They played scrappy. They played hard to give themselves a chance.”
Luke Long led the Grizzlies (4-10, 0-2) with 20 points that included five 3s. He hit the last one and also hit all three free throws after he fouled on another attempt to fuel the rally in the fourth quarter. Gavin Stinson added 12.
GIRLSZaire Jones led the Grizzlies (13-3, 3-0) with 22 points that included three buckets and a pair of free throws in a 11-0 Oak Grove run after Ledford scored 12 straight and closed to 39-33 with 3:20 to go in regulation.
Trista Charles hit two free throws and Hailey Kidder three during the deciding burst.
Charles finished with 12 points and Kidder had 10.
Aaliyah Townes led Ledford (7-6, 1-1) with nine points. Morgan Harrison and Sophie Conger had seven.
