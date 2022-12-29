WALLBURG — A game-high 27 points from Ashton Troutman weren’t enough on Wednesday for Uwharrie Charter to foil the host school’s efforts to play in one of the Davidson-Randolph Christmas Classic’s championship games.

Instead it was Nate Carr who led the Panthers of Ledford into the primetime slot for Thursday’s final against Davie High School with a 55-49 victory in the semifinal. Carr’s 19 points were enough to propel his team from a two-point halftime lead to a five-point edge at the end of 3 and eventually that final margin.

