WALLBURG — A game-high 27 points from Ashton Troutman weren’t enough on Wednesday for Uwharrie Charter to foil the host school’s efforts to play in one of the Davidson-Randolph Christmas Classic’s championship games.
Instead it was Nate Carr who led the Panthers of Ledford into the primetime slot for Thursday’s final against Davie High School with a 55-49 victory in the semifinal. Carr’s 19 points were enough to propel his team from a two-point halftime lead to a five-point edge at the end of 3 and eventually that final margin.
In the girls game that preceded it, Morgan Harrison scored 12 points and Layla Sands added 11 to push the Panthers into their championship game with a 49-35 win over Lexington in the semis. Both Ledford boys and girls were scheduled to face Davie in the finals on Thursday.
BOYS GAME
Ledford was only up two when Carr hit a 3 at with just a couple seconds left in the third quarter to provide the home team with the all-important two-possession lead. Bryce England then came up with four of the Panthers’ 11 points in the final period to put things on ice.
Troutman did everything he could to lift Uwharrie Charter (3-7) to a win. He drilled a key 3 and tallied six to keep the game within reach, but four points from the Eagles’ contributors weren’t enough. Following the championship, Ledford will enjoy the next six days off before taking on Central Davidson on Jan. 6.
GIRLS GAME
Ledford, which improved to 10-1 with the win over the Yellow Jackets, continued a run of seven straight wins under coach Catlyn Moser. Since losing to Davie’s 4-A conference rivals in a 55-53 nailbiter Dec. 5, the Panthers dispatched West Davidson, East Davidson, Thomasville, East Forsyth, Providence Grove, the Golden Eagles again and finally Lexington.
Ledford trailed by five after one quarter, but climbed back into an 18-16 advantage at the half. The Panthers kept Lexington in each of the final three quarters and were able to pull away utilizing that stifling defense.
Amiyah Mitchell scored 13 in leading Lexington, which dropped to 4-7 (2-0 Central Carolina 1-A/2-A).
Other Wednesday finals
• Wheatmore 56, West Davidson 41
• Asheboro 56, Thomasville 5
• South Davidson 51, Asheboro 48
• East Davidson 49, Uwharrie Charter 45
• Southwestern Randolph 52, South Davidson 41
• Randleman 56, North Davidson 49
• Wheatmore 50, West Davidson 48
• Randleman 58, Southwestern Randolph 52
• Lexington 62, East Davidson 52
• Asheboro 80, Providence Grove 62.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
