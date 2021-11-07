MONROE — A disappointing end to the 2021 season for Ledford soccer punctuated a run of tremendous successes, as the Panthers capped a 16-3-3 campaign with a 2-1 loss to Central Academy last week.
It had been nearly two months since Ledford sustained a defeat on the pitch, having ridden a 15-match unbeaten streak into its second-round 3-A state playoff contest. With only a pair of ties with Asheboro on the other side of the ledger through league play, the Panthers strung together eight wins against all other Mid-Piedmont 3-A opponents before netting a 1-0 win over East Henderson to begin the postseason.
Claiming at least a share of a conference championship in three straight seasons, Ledford’s group of older statesmen had been the backbone of a program that compiled an .815 win percentage across those three seasons. Ledford coach John Blake did his best to maintain perspective in the midst of his disappointment following the loss, acknowledging the importance of that senior class.
“We’re losing 11,” Blake said of the school’s soon-to-be graduates. “They’ve been part of back-to-back-to-back conference championships. Great group, super together and close. I feel bad for them tonight, but am really proud of them.”
The night started with promise at Walter Bickett Stadium for the visitors. Bryson Sims put one in the back of the net eight minutes into the match to give Ledford the early 1-0 lead. Thirteen minutes later, however, it was Central’s Jonathan Kamenick who evened the score before the break. In the game’s 50th minute, Natu Tewelde put the Cougars ahead for good with a go-ahead goal.
The game’s conclusion wasn’t without additional drama. Ledford junior Camden Way had one of the cleaner looks at the goal when broke free into the open field in the 69th minute, but his shot was stopped by Cougar keeper Seth Averill to keep the score at 2-1.
Four minutes later, Ledford was whistled for offsides as the Panthers scored what appeared to be the tying goal. Instead the goal was wiped off the board, a red card was later assessed to one of Ledford’s players and parents had to leave in the aftermath of that controversial sequence. It left several wondering aloud why the Panthers were on the short end.
“I wasn’t too happy with it,” Blake said. “I thought they pulled our guy’s shirt, and it was pretty obvious in my mind. We had a goal-scoring opportunity. … We lost our crowd and kind of lost the momentum.
“We didn’t play very well tonight, and their energy was super intense. I think that’s what beat us. They just outplayed us in pretty much every area and got us out of our game.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
