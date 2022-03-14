WALLBURG — Ledford’s pitching and defense kept East Davidson in check, and eventually its offense came alive.
The Panthers — keyed by a solid performance by Walker Bethune — pitched a one-hitter, scored runs in droves in the middle innings and beat the Golden Eagles 10-0 in six innings on Friday in nonconference baseball at Ledford’s Gary Hinkle Field.
“I feel like we played well,” said Kevin Goss, in his first season as Ledford’s head coach. “I was talking with Walker in between innings and, based on his first start, he had OK stuff for him. But he was struggling to locate and missing spots early. We were sluggish offensively until we got guys on base.
“Our brand of baseball is getting bunts down, running the bases aggressively and you’ve got to have runners on to do that. Once we were finally able to string some hits and some quality at-bats, find a walk here or there, a hit-by-pitch, then that really opened up the floodgates for us.”
Bethune pitched five solid innings, striking out seven while limiting East to just one hit and three walks. The Golden Eagles had just one runner reach second base, and that was with two outs in the third. Gabe Barker pitched a 1-2-3 sixth.
“It was the fastball,” said Bethune, a senior right-hander, of what keyed his performance. “I was struggling a little bit with the offspeed, but my fastball was really working. I had great fastball command. Especially when I got to, like, three balls, I could really come back with the fastball.”
At the plate, Bethune was also 3 for 4 with an RBI for the Panthers (3-0). Bryce England was 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs, while Lucas Glover also had two hits and two RBIs while Kelvyn Paulino Jr., who doubled, and Bailey Smith each added two hits and an RBI.
Ledford, in the second time through the order, tallied four runs in the third on four hits and four runs in the fourth on four hits. Glover and England each had a pair of run-scoring hits over the two-inning outburst. The Panthers then added one in the fifth and one in the sixth to clinch the win via the mercy rule.
“I felt like it was just an energy thing — like it built up over time,” Bethune said. “We got people on base, got one hit and it just kept rolling like a train.”
Caleb Snovak took the loss for East (1-3), which escaped a couple opportunities unscathed after Ledford moved runners into scoring position in each of the first two innings. Badin Gusa had the lone hit for the Golden Eagles.
“Overall I thought we played pretty well,” said Keaton Hawks, in his first season leading East. “Our at-bats weren’t what they should’ve been, but we gave them a good run. Their pitcher did a good job keeping us off-balance, mixing the changeup and curveball well. It just wasn’t in our favor tonight.
“We’re doing fine. We lost a tough one to Central (Davidson) the other night. We just have to keep getting reps. We come to work every day, put our time in and do what we’re supposed to do the right way. We’re only four games in, so we’ve got a lot of baseball to play this year and high expectations.”
