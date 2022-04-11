HIGH POINT — Ledford found a way to keep Oak Grove off the board early and capitalized big-time on its opportunities late.
The offense exploded for two big innings at the plate, Walker Bethune pitched a one-hitter on the mound and the Panthers crushed the rival Grizzlies 12-0 in five innings on a drizzly Thursday night in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball at Truist Point.
“We were just patient in the box,” Ledford coach Kevin Goss said. “We battled through some long at-bats and were fortunate on some dirt-ball reads and some walks with guys on base.
“But the first three innings I was proud of how we hung in there and swung the bat. We did a tremendous job getting their pitch count up. We’ve been preaching all year and it’s good to finally see it pay off in a big game.”
Bailey Smith went 3 for 3 with four RBIs — including a pair of run-scoring hits to help key a nine-run fifth — to lead the Panthers (13-1 overall, 5-0 conference), ranked No. 18 in the state overall by MaxPreps and No. 2 among 3A West teams.
Wilmer Martinez had a hit and an RBI, while Angel Pichardo also had a hit and Kelvyn Paulino Jr. had a pair of RBIs as Ledford tallied three in the third to take the lead after escaping a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the first inning that could’ve easily shifted the outlook.
“I thought we played well as a team,” said Smith, a senior catcher. “Those first couple innings, it was close. But we played our brand of baseball, do what we do best. Even though we didn’t have timely hitting at first, we just stuck together.
“Our energy — that’s our main thing. If we keep our energy up, then we’re going to be in a good spot. Walker, he threw really well. So, that was our game plan — coming in here and playing as a team.”
Ledford got two on with one out in the third and scored on singles by Martinez and Smith and on a groundout by Paulino. Two innings later, it had two on with no out. Smith singled in a run, then the Panthers scored on a slew of chances on the base paths — including three pitches to the backstop and two steals.
Paulino singled in another run and, with the bases loaded for the fourth time in the inning, Smith singled through the right side to drive in two more as Ledford, which drew nine walks and three hit-by-pitches for the game, raced away. The Panthers sent 13 batters to the plate in the inning.
“We honestly just stayed confident,” Smith said. “We knew to just trust the process. We just trusted our brand of baseball, stayed confident and didn’t let up at all.”
Bethune finished off the bottom half to seal the win via the mercy rule. He struck out nine while walking five, settling in after loading the bases — all on walks — with one out. Ledford escaped when it got a strikeout and, following a very slow third-strike call, picked off the first-base runner on what he thought was a walk.
Oak Grove starter Brennan Hord took the loss in 2 2/3 innings, striking out one while allowing three runs on three hits. A trio of relievers didn’t fare much better as the Grizzlies, who got a double from Bo Tiller and a pair of walks from Ethan Yarborough, couldn’t keep pace.
“It was a debacle from the word go,” Oak Grove coach Mike Meadows said. “And that’s a hundred% on me. When you play that bad in all phases of the game, I think it’s a direct reflection on me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.