WALLBURG — It took Ledford longer than it would’ve liked, but eventually it walked off with a big rivalry win.
The Panthers recovered after losing a six-run lead in the top of the seventh, created a couple scoring opportunities in extra innings and finally scored on a sacrifice fly to beat North Davidson 7-6 in 10 innings in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference baseball Tuesday on Senior Night at Ledford’s Gary Hinkle Field.
“Hats off to our guys for fighting through and getting it,” Ledford coach Kevin Goss said. “At some point, something was going to have to give either way. I was glad, as many times as we left the bases loaded, that we were able to get one run in there.”
Walker Bethune went 3 for 5 with two RBIs — including the game-winner on a sacrifice fly — to lead the Panthers (17-2 overall, 8-1 conference), which clinched the regular-season conference championship with the win. Bradyn Yates added a double and two RBIs.
Angel Pichardo also had a hit and two RBIs, while Lucas Glover added a double and one RBI as Ledford led 2-0 in the second, added single runs in the third and fourth innings to lead 4-0 and took a 6-0 lead to the seventh after scoring twice more in the sixth.
But then Ledford needed to regroup after its lead suddenly disappeared.
“Garrett (Roark) coming in was big,” Bethune said. “He pumped the strike zone. Their coach touching the runner (which was ruled an out and shifted the outlook of North’s 10th) was huge. You could see their energy just went down.
“We came in and (assistant coach Justin) Livengood gave us a talk in the dugout. He was pretty much like, ‘We’re winning it right now.’ And that’s pretty much what happened.”
After the Black Knights rallied hard with six runs in the seventh, the Panthers had scoring chances in three of their final four at-bats — including bases loaded and no outs in the eighth. But North was able to escape and had a couple scoring threats of their own.
As the game time passed four hours, Ledford again threatened — reaching on an error and a walk, moving to second and third on another error and loading the bases on an intentional walk. Following a strikeout, Bethune lofted a fly ball to right field that scored Kelvyn Paulino Jr. from third just ahead of the throw.
“I was just trying to get something in the air, because their infield was playing in,” said Bethune, a senior infielder/pitcher. “I got two strikes and I was just thinking fastball outside. So if he threw offspeed, I’d be early on it but not as early as if I were trying to pull it.
“He threw a fastball and I just lined it. He made a pretty good throw, but Kelvyn beat it out. It was huge, because we were just out here scratching and kicking. After we gave up those six runs, our energy was lost. So, just doing that helped a lot.”
Garrett Roark got the win in solid relief, keeping the Panthers afloat during a handful of tense moments. Glover, a High Point University recruit, struck out 15 — personally accounting for the first 14 outs — while allowing just one hit and two walks in a stellar start on the mound.
Justin Mabe took the loss, allowing one unearned run while striking out six. He entered with the bases loaded and no outs in the eight and tallied three straight outs. But the Black Knights (8-10, 6-3), who were keyed by a bases-clearing double by Brady Coggins, couldn’t overcome the early deficit.
“We have a lot of young guys out there and we’re asking them to make plays,” Goss said. “We’re this far into the year, so they’re not exactly freshmen anymore,” he said with a laugh. “But it’s good for them to get that experience, and a rivalry game you can throw record books out the window.”
